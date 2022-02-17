Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, S22 Ultra launched in India: Price, specs, features

New Delhi: Samsung Galaxy S22 series smartphones - Galaxy S22 Plus, S22 and S22 Ultra - have been launched in India on Thursday, February 17. The smartphones are the latest in Samsung’s flagship ‘S’ series. The devices come with improved cameras and advanced video capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Price in India

Samsung Galaxy S22 has been launched at a price of Rs 72,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant in India. The 8GB + 256GB model is launched at a price tag of Rs 76,999.

Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with a 6.1-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X display. The smartphone runs on Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256 GB storage. The smartphone is available in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Pink Gold colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ Price in India

Samsung Galaxy S22+ will retail at Rs 84,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model in India. The smartphone’s 8GB + 256GB option is priced at Rs 88,999.

Galaxy S22+ has a bigger 6.6-inch full-HD+ dynamic AMOLED 2X display. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage. The smartphone comes in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Pink Gold finishes.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Price in India

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is launched at a started price of Rs 1,09,999 for the 12GB + 256GB option. On the other hand, the top-of-the-line 12GB + 512GB model is priced at Rs 1,18,999. Also Read: LIC IPO: Check direct link for PAN-LIC linking, mandatory for IPO subscription

Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a 6.8-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and runs on Android 12 with One UI 4.0 on top. The smartphone comes in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Burgundy colours in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB models with 8GB and 12GB RAM options. Also Read: OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G launch today: When and where to watch live event

Live TV

#mute