OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G launch today: When and where to watch live event

New Delhi: OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will launch in India today, February 17. The Chinese consumer electronics manufacturer, OnePlus, will launch OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge smart TV models, along with the much-awaited smartphone in an online virtual event that will be streamed live.

Where to watch OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G live launch event?

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G launch event will be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of OnePlus. You can also watch the live event on the company’s official website.

When will OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G launch event begin?

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G launch event will begin at 7 pm on Thursday, February 17. The event can be live-streamed on OnePlus’ official YouTube handle or on its official website.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price (Expected)

Tipster Yogesh Brar has pointed out that the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone could be launched at a starting price of Rs 23,999 for a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. In his Twitter post, he also noted that the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model will be priced at Rs 25,999. The smartphone is expected to be launched in two colours -Bahama Blue and Gray Mirror.

However, OnePlus, as of now, hasn’t made any official announcement related to the price and colour options. The smartphone maker will reveal the details at the time of the smartphone’s official launch. Also Read: Gurugram Society declared unsafe for living, residents have to vacate houses by March 1

The tipster has also noted that OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone will go on sale right after the launch event in India. This means that the sale will begin from today itself once the smartphone launch event is completed. Also Read: LIC IPO: Check direct link for PAN-LIC linking, mandatory for IPO subscription

