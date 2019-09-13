SC seeks Centre's status on framing regulations to link social media with Aadhaar by September 24

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought Centre's status on framing regulations for linking social media accounts with Aadhaar by September 24.

The Supreme Court was hearing Facebook's plea over transfer of cases related to linking over Aadhar with social media for traceability and origin of messages. Facebook Inc had filed a petition in the apex court seeking transfer of cases pending in three High Courts – Madras, Bombay and Madhya Pradesh – for linking social media accounts with Aadhaar in order to curb fake news.

WhatsApp and Facebook also filed petition in the apex court challenging an interim order passed by Madras High Court asking social media companies to share data with police agencies.

It may be noted that last year, WhatsApp received a lot of flak from the Indian government over fake news and false information being circulated on its messaging platform. Such messages had incited mob-fury, triggering multiple cases of lynching across the country.

The government also warned the company that mediums used for propagation of rumours are liable to be treated as 'abettors' and can face legal consequences if they remain "mute spectators".

Following a spate of incidents involving mob fury and mob lynching lynched, WhatsApp in August 2018 rolled out 5 forward message limit in India to make sure that Indian users were not allowed to forward more than five chats at once.