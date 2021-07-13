हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
SHEIN

SHEIN to make spectacular comeback like PUBG, check details to know more

SHEIN is set to launch in India via Amazon during the upcoming Prime Day sale.

SHEIN to make spectacular comeback like PUBG, check details to know more
Picture credit: Amazon

New Delhi: Among the many launches for the upcoming Amazon Prime Day Sale, previously banned apparel app SHEIN will make a comeback through the e-commerce site.

SHEIN is a Chinese e-commerce application that offers a wide range of women's apparel. After the ban of Chinese apps, SHEIN was one application that was dearly missed but has found a way back to India.

SHEIN is set to launch in India via Amazon during the upcoming Prime Day sale. Amazon is kicking off the Prime Day sale on July 26 and the two-day event will be live only till July 27.

SHEIN comeback 

Last year, the Indian government announced a ban on several most-loved Chinese apps. Some of these have used their creativity to get back into the Indian market. 

While it did leave many fans terribly sad to see their favourite app go, PUBG eventually made a comeback in the form of Battlegrounds Mobile India for Android and will soon be released for IOS as well.

SHEIN was one of the first 59 Chinese applications that were banned in India. The list of apps included some really popular apps including TikTok, WeChat, SHEIN, Aliexpress, ShareIt, UC Browser, among others. 

These applications were banned back in June, 2020, by the Ministry of Information Technology under section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
SHEINAmazon Prime Day saleAmazon Prime launch
Next
Story

Samsung unveils Galaxy F22 at Rs 12,499: Check features, colours and more

Must Watch

PT23M54S

Deshhit: Watch nation's top news in detail; July 13, 2021