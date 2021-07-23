Snapchat gets Olympic games update! Use new AR filters to sweat like Olympians

New Delhi: Popular social media platform Snapchat on Friday announced that the official Olympics account on the platform will have an innovative Augmented Reality (AR) Lens.

The lens called `Train like an Olympian` utilises Snap`s body-tracking technology. It will help users to stay active by completing three exercises before time runs out, rewarding them with a virtual fireworks display.

"From unity torch to training like an Olympian, support Team India at the Tokyo Olympics from home with Snapchat," the company said in a statement.

Snapchatters in India can also watch two shows from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) -- Olympics Highlights: the IOC will also produce a daily Highlights Show in India covering the key moments of the Olympics in Tokyo every day and Best of Olympics: the IOC will cover the top athletes and stories of the past editions of the Olympics.

Additionally, Snapchat is offering organic Olympic-themed Cameos in the Sticker drawer and Chat throughout the Tokyo Games for users to show off their fandom for their country and favourite Olympic sport.

The company said that over 85 million Snapchatters watch sports content each month among people aged 18-34.

"We provide almost 40 per cent incremental reach to sports events on TV and sports websites and apps," the company said.

On Friday, the company also announced that it now has 293 million daily active users in the second quarter this year, an increase of 55 million year-over-year. Also Read: Ola Electric gets an Indian billionaire customer! Here’s how you can book your electric bike

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, said that its revenue increased 116 per cent to $982 million in Q2 2021 compared to the previous year. Also Read: Tata Motors to launch SUV worth Rs 5 lakh? Check speculated launch date, specs