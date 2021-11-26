हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Technology

Technology and pandemic have changed reading habits, says Neasha Mittal

Youth have been exposed to easily accessible vectors as a result of advancements in technology and travel. 

The year 2020 and 2021 marked a major shift in our lives. We started thinking, eating, and living differently, and even reading differently. Reading time has grown from nine hours per week to 16 hours per week, according to Nielsen's research on the Impact of COVID-19 on the India Book Consumer.

The anxiety of leaving the house, pollution, an unstable political situation, and unexpected death - the year was stranger than fiction. Readers sought out nonfiction to relate to and find an answer. They looked for solutions in Science, Technology, Self-Help, Spirituality, History, and Business to help them figure out their role in a new, uncertain world.

The stats revealed the reality as serious nonfiction began to fly off the shelves via online ebook gateways. Amazon's adult nonfiction revenue has increased by 22.8 percent in the last five years. Amazon Health, Fitness & Dieting, Politics & Social Science.

YA fiction sales increased by 21.4 percent in 2020, while nonfiction sales jumped by 38.3 percent. According to the Nielsen research, historical/political biographies were the most popular among Indian nonfiction readers, followed by self-help/personal development and self-study such as learning new languages.

Youth have been exposed to easily accessible vectors as a result of advancements in technology and travel. As a result, Indian readers will pay for a book like Shashi Tharoor and Samir Saran's The New World Disorder and the Indian Imperative, which outlines how India may affect the world's future.

Meesha

Beyond fiction, Indian authors writing in English are expanding their horizons. Publishers are as well. Neasha Mittal, the author of Rain takes the rainbow by storm, says that technology and pandemic have played a pivotal role in increasing the reading habits of people. Personally, she was deeply moved by social issues which impact society, and especially those which affect women. The socio-economic complexity of these issues was compelling and led me to conceptualize and develop an anthology, titled “Rain Takes the Rainbow by Storm.”

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
TechnologyBook readingAmazon
Next
Story

OnePlus RT or 9RT launching in India? Know the truth

Must Watch

PT1M38S

Breaking News: BJP will form government in Maharashtra in March - Narayan Rane