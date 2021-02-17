The Reno5 Pro 5G inspires a generation of next-gen video creation through its latest collaboration with Imtiaz Ali

Recording videos has never been so easy or effortless, thanks to the tiny device that we all carry around in our pockets – the smartphone. And given how content creation these days is all about videos, the need for effective smartphone videography is higher than ever before. So, when a leading pioneer of smartphone technology like OPPO that always keeps its evolving consumer needs at the forefront of everything it does, comes out with something, the result is bound to be extraordinary.

And that is exactly what the new OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G aims to do. As the perfect smartphone for budding or even professional videographers, the new Reno device is so powerful that it covers all your videography needs to deliver some exceptional results. Furthermore, the brand’s association with one of the most loved Bollywood directors, Imtiaz Ali, aims to inspire video creators around the world to live infinite possibilities.

A one-of-its-kind film titled ‘Eyes for You’, created by the filmmaker using OPPO’s latest videography expert is taking everyone by storm. By showcasing how a renowned director like him uses a smartphone to capture and create magic on screen, OPPO hopes to drive new-age video creators to share their stories the way they want to.

A noteworthy effort to unleash the world’s videography prowess

In the world of videography, where the usual way to go about things is through heavy equipment, mobile photography and videography have brought about a revolution. With increased consumption of video content, smartphone technologies are increasingly playing a major part in content production and consumption, delivering brighter, and clearer results with ease. With every generation, smartphone cameras are getting better, allowing aspiring creators to narrate their stories on the reel.

As the pioneer of smartphone camera technology, OPPO has always been one step ahead. With the Reno5 Pro 5G, the brand proves yet again that it not only understands evolving consumer needs but actively works on innovations to improve the consumer experience. And that’s what the association with Imtiaz Ali also shows.

While the film itself is a work of art, what takes the cake is the entire experience of the director as he captured the entire film using the Reno5 Pro 5G. The ease-of-use shines through and showcases how the awesome features of the phone helped him bring out the emotions in the movie, just the way he wanted to. His experience will inspire a whole generation to become directors of their own life stories and capture stunning videography moments in any lighting conditions. The campaign will inspire the audience to shoot beyond limits and capture what they can imagine with the new OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G. Check out the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mool5iiNhzg&feature=youtu.be

As a contemporary Bollywood director, Imtiaz Ali has made a big name for himself. He has a stream of experimental stories to his credit, with an individualistic storytelling style that cinema has rarely seen before. Not only his stories, but even his use of camera techniques are also experimental. That makes this association with OPPO all the more riveting, as both the brand and the director have envisioned a new domain of videography that was unheard of.

Commenting on the collaboration with OPPO, Imtiaz Ali, said: “As a brand, OPPO has been constantly innovating and I think they come up with very interesting and cutting-edge technologies for the consumers. Being a part of this project was very exciting for me! Shooting a film entirely on a smartphone felt challenging and thrilling at the same time. I was stunned by the video capabilities of the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G. The industry-first ‘AI Highlight Video’ feature helped me to shoot brilliant videos in all lighting conditions, without compromising on the quality of the shots. Even during low light conditions and while shooting in the dark, the smartphone helped in getting bright and crystal-clear videos. I must say this is the perfect device for new-age content creators”.

He further added, “The Reno5 Pro 5G is a great example of infinite passion with its exemplary features, stellar design, and exceptional videography capabilities. It truly helped me bring the characters I envisioned - to life. My advice to all new-age video creators is to stay fearless and never shy away from becoming the director of your own life’s story. With the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G, you can explore the limitless possibilities around you and Live The Infinite.”

The best companion for video creators

The OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G is a videographer’s true delight. With some path-breaking innovations, the device has ushered in a whole new era of videography and taken the video creation trend to a whole new level. And it’s not about higher megapixels or anything, but the fact that OPPO has intelligently integrated the software and AI advancements to provide users with the ability to capture superior videos in any lighting condition.

Damyant Singh Khanoria, CMO, OPPO India, said- “At OPPO, we strive to introduce best-in-class technologies for consumers. The OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G is a shining example of this. Its exemplary video capabilities, especially the AI Highlight Video feature, have been applauded by creators and consumers globally. Our partnership with Imtiaz Ali showcases the magic the Reno5 Pro is capable of - ‘Eyes For You’ is shot on the device. This collaboration aims to inspire new-age Creators and give wings to their boundless imagination.”

Case in point, its spectacular AI Highlight Video feature. It doesn’t matter what the lighting condition is, OPPO has ensured that your videos make everything look good in dim or backlit surroundings. This is powered by an industry-first Full Dimension Fusion (FDF) Portrait Video System that recognizes light levels and then applies a corresponding AI solution to make every video clear and vibrant. So whether you are recording a run on the beach against the harsh light of the sun, recording your parents’ anniversary celebrations in a dimly lit café, going deep-sea diving to capture marine life, or even simply recording yourself eating your favourite recipes, OPPO has you covered on all fronts.

That’s not all. To help you capture both sides of the story, the Reno5 Pro 5G features the Dual-view Video feature, which lets you simultaneously record videos from the front and rear cameras. So, you can record something that is happening right in front of you, and how you are reacting to it at the same time. Another great feature is the AI Color Portrait, which ensures that colour remains on your subject as they move through black-and-white scenery. And if you are looking to add some slo-mo effects, the 960fps slo-mo video feature does the job. After all, is done, and you’re scratching your head for the perfect video editor, OPPO comes to your rescue, again. Because the Reno5 Pro 5G has SOLOOP, a Smart Video Editor that will take you from shooting to editing with just one tap. Whether you want the phone to edit, or would like to do it yourself, the Reno5 Pro 5G gives you all the tools to make you a next-gen video creator.

A few years ago, it would have been unimaginable to think that something that fits in your back pocket could help you with a video production quality that is pro-level. But with OPPO, anyone can bring out their life’s story, whether you are a movie creator or not. The Reno5 Pro 5G is a great tool for the new generation of storytellers- ultimately creating new ways of storytelling, new modes of production, and new types of engagement. It presents pioneering and visionary examples of smartphone films that will undoubtedly take their place as significant innovations in the history of cinema and the history of our life.

So, whether you are just starting out as a videographer, or are looking to ace your everyday video creation game, the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G promises to encompass everything that you could want from a videography companion. In short, go out there and live your dreams, because the Reno5 Pro 5G is here to help you to Live the Infinite possibilities your life has to offer. Priced at Rs 35,990, the device is available across all mainline retailers and Flipkart.

