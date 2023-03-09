From 'Game of Thrones' To 'The White Lotus', List Of HBO Shows That Will Discontinue On Disney+ Hotstar

New Delhi: Beginning on March 31, Disney+ Hotstar will stop airing HBO programmes. As a result, users in India won't have access to some of the extremely popular series, including Game of Thrones, The White Lotus, and Last of America. The streamer posted the announcement via its facilitation service's Twitter account.

The facilitation service's Twitter handle tweeted “Hi! Starting 31st March, HBO content will be unavailable on Disney+ Hotstar. You can continue enjoying Disney+ Hotstar’s vast library of content spanning over 100,000 hours of TV Shows and Movies in 10 languages and coverage of major global sporting events."

Hi! Starting 31st March, HBO content will be unavailable on Disney+ Hotstar. You can continue enjoying Disney+ Hotstar’s vast library of content spanning over 100,000 hours of TV Shows and Movies in 10 languages and coverage of major global sporting events. Disney+HShelps (hotstar_helps) March 7, 2023

Here's the full list of shows going to discontinue from March 31

- Entourage

- Ballers

- Catch and Kill

- Band of Brothers

- The Time Traveller's Wife

- Curb Your Enth

- Game of Thrones

- The Gilded Age

- The Wire

- Undercurrent

- Watchmen

- We Own this City

- Scenes from a Marriage

- Shaq

- Succession

- The Baby

- The Last of Us

- The Nevers

- The Sopranos

- House of the Dragon

- Mare of Easttown

- Mind Over Murder

- Obama

In addition to famous live sports content like Premier League soccer, Disney+Hotstar has launched paid services that offer material from a variety of international producers, including HBO, a division of AT&T Inc. (Also Read: Mumbai: 16-Year-Old Instagram User Wanted 50,000 Followers, Gets Duped Of Rs 55,000)

The OTT network will have two pricing tiers, with the premium tier featuring its own original content like the "Star Wars" TV series "The Mandalorian," as well as the Marvel films "WandaVision" and "Loki," among other titles. (Also Read: Apple iPhones To Be Assembled At New Plant In India By Foxconn; Here's All You Need To Know About Manufacturer)

Under newly reinstated CEO Bob Iger, Walt Disney Co. announced a significant restructuring last month, eliminating 7,000 workers in an effort to slash $5.5 billion in costs and turn its streaming division viable. An estimated 3.6 percent of Disney's global staff will be laid off.

The corporation will be divided into three sectors as part of a strategy to reduce expenses and give creative executives more control: an entertainment unit that includes film, television, and streaming; an ESPN entity that focuses on sports; and Disney parks, experiences, and goods.