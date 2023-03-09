Apple iPhones To Be Assembled At New Plant In India By Foxconn; Here's All You Need To Know About Manufacturer

New Delhi: Foxconn Technology Company announces plans to build a facility in Telangana. The manufacturing facility is anticipated to improve the state's reputation as a potent centre for electronics manufacturing and generate 1 lakh new jobs. After the announcement, electronic manufacturer gained attention and ignited curiosity among natives to know more about the company.

Here's All About Foxconn

Foxconn, officially known as Hon Hai Precision Industries Co Ltd, is a global contract manufacturer of electronics with headquarters in Taiwan. With operations in Asia, Europe, and the Americas, it is one of the biggest electronics manufacturers in the world.

Terry Gou established the business in 1974 as a producer of plastic components for televisions. The business has solidified its standing as a service and technology maker over time. 2019 saw the retirement of Terry Gou, and Foxconn appointed Young Liu as its new chairman.

It produces a wide variety of goods for significant American, Canadian, Chinese, Finnish, and Japanese businesses. The classic Blackberry phones, the iPad, the iPhone, the Kindle, Nokia devices, Cisco products, Sony devices, including a few playstations, Google Pixel phones, and even the Microsoft Xbox are among the notable goods Foxconn has produced.

It produces a variety of electrical devices, such as gaming consoles, PCs, and cellphones. Several of the largest technological businesses in the world, like Apple, Microsoft, and Sony, are clients of Foxconn. It should be mentioned that Foxconn is Apple's main vendor.

When Foxconn was selected by Intel to produce its motherboards under the Intel brand rather than Asus, it marked a significant turning point in the company's development. Over the following ten years, Foxconn rapidly increased its global footprint by making significant investments in manufacturing facilities.

Foxconn has recently increased the scope of its business beyond electronic manufacturing by making investments in technologies like artificial intelligence and driverless cars.