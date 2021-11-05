THIS BSNL plan offers 30Mbps speed at just Rs 399

New Delhi: If you're looking for a Fiber broadband plan, BSNL has some good news! The government-owned telecom provider Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched an entry-level broadband plan for subscribers that delivers 30 Mbps download speed for Rs 399. For a limited time, the BSNL broadband plan is only available for 90 days. A similar deal was announced by BSNL in July for a three-month promotional period.

The new BSNL fibre broadband plan offers 30 Mbps download speeds up to 1000 GB of data usage, after which it drops to 2 Mbps. Users will be immediately moved to the Fibre Basic broadband plan for Rs 499 after the 'Fiber Experience 399' plan expires, according to BSNL. In addition, the BSNL package includes unlimited voice calls to any network at no extra cost. Additionally, while paying for the plan using an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, users will receive an unlimited 2 percent Reward Points bonus. The Rs 399 plan will only be accessible in a few states: Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Telangana, and Kerala, according to Telecom Talk.

The Rs 449 BSNL Fibre Basic package also includes a 30 Mbps download speed and 3.3TB of data consumption. When you reach the Fair Usage Policy (FUP) limit, your speed will be decreased to 2 Mbps, much like the Rs 399 plan. You will also get unlimited voice calls to any network in India if you choose this plan.

Apart from BSNL's entry-level fibre broadband package and the Basic Fiber plan, the telco offers a few other broadband options. The Rs 749 Bharat Fibre Superstar Premium 1 plan delivers 100 Mbps download speeds up to 100 GB of data usage, after which it drops to 5 Mbps.

The BSNL Bharat Fibre Superstar Premium 2 plan, for example, offers 150 Mbps internet speed up to 200 GB of data use, after which it drops to 10 Mbps for Rs 949. SonyLIV Premium, VooT Select, and YuppTV Live OTT subscriptions are included in both options. Except for Andaman & Nicobar, these plans are accessible in all Indian states.

