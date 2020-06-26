TRAI launches channel selector app for DTH, cable TV subscribers

New Delhi: Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has launched a Channel Selector App which will facilitate subscribers to view their TV subscription and modify the same.

The App facilitates subscribers to check their own subscription, view all channels and bouquets provided by their DTH/ Cable Operator.

TV subscribers can choose only the channels of interest and remove unwanted channels. They can get optimized solution and get best combination of user selected channels / bouquets in same price or in less price. Subscribers can also avail the facility to add channels in the applicable NCF (Network Capacity Fee).

The App allows users to modify existing subscription and check the real time status of their subscription request.

The App fetches the data of Subscriber from respective DPOs platform through APIs. The subscribers will be authenticated by OTP on their Registered Mobile Number (RMN). In case there is no registered mobile number of a subscriber with DPO, subscriber will get OTP on his/her TV screen.

The channel selector app is available on both Google Play Store and Apple Store. DTH and Cable TV Customers can see their subscription, modify subscription and set new subscription using this app. Another feature of the app is optimisation of the subscription before it is sent to DTH or cable operator, TRAI said.