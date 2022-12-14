Truecaller Premium Family Plan subscription now available for users; Check what NEW it brings to you

New Delhi: The debut of its new Family Plan subscription has been announced by Truecaller, a well-known caller ID and spam filtering app. In order to access features like advanced spam protection, the ability to know who has visited their Truecaller profile, a premium badge, and an ad-free experience, the subscription allows up to five users to share a single subscription plan.

According to Truecaller, the new Family Plan subscription was created in response to the rising popularity of subscription services and customer desire for an affordable method to share the premium experience with family members. According to Fredrik Kjell, COO of Truecaller, "as a family plan administrator, you now have the option to extend the premium features of Truecaller for your loved ones to experience and enjoy."

We are pleased to now offer a practical solution to add Truecaller to that list because it is typical in many of our markets for one family member to make sure that all members are protected by multiple services.

Except for the United States, The Family Plan is currently accessible on Android around the world. However, even if they have an iPhone, users in the US can still add non-premium members to their subscriptions. Under the Family Plan, the additional four persons can receive benefits from each premium account.

After the new Family Plan is activated, Truecaller extends the advantages of the premium subscription to the new members without requiring them to share any data or private information with the administrator.