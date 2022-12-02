topStoriesenglish
NewsTechnology
ELON MUSK

Twitter suspends account of Pranay Pathole, a Musk buddy from India

Musk and Pathole have been friends since 2018 on Twitter, and keep discussing a myriad of topics from space to cars and more.

Last Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 08:24 AM IST|Source: IANS

New Delhi: Twitter on Thursday suspended the account of Pranay Pathole, a 24-year-old IT professional from India who is a Twitter friend of Elon Musk for years.

The micro-blogging platform also suspended the account of Twitter Owners Silicon Valley account for violating its policies.

"Digging into this now," tweeted Musk.

Pathole's account was also suspended for violating Twitter rules.

In August, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Musk met his Twitter buddie from Pune at his Gigafactory in Texas.

Pathole who works as a software developer for Tata Consultancy Services said it was so great to meet Musk in person.

"It was so great meeting you @elonmusk at the Gigafactory Texas. Never seen such a humble and down-to-earth person. You're an inspiration to the millions," he said in a tweet, posting a picture of Musk with him.

Musk and Pathole have been friends since 2018 on Twitter, and keep discussing a myriad of topics from space to cars and more.

In May, Musk had said that he is not running Pathole's Twitter account.

