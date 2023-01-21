Users have a better way to focus on studies with Instagram Quiet Mode; Here's step-by-step guide on how to enable it

New Delhi: In an effort to increase the number of time management tools available, Meta's Instagram on Thursday introduced a brand-new feature dubbed "Quiet Mode." By turning off incoming alerts, auto-replying to direct messages, and putting your status to "In Quiet Mode" to let friends know you're not using the app right now, this feature seeks to ease users' concerns about taking a break from the service.

The social media platform also launched additional parental control tools and other tools to regulate recommendations, all of which are aimed at ensuring the safety of teens using the programme. This is not the first time Instagram has tried to develop tools to aid users in time management. (Also Read: Union Budget 2023: From tax relief to creating jobs, five MAJOR expectations from upcoming budget)

The app already features a function that notifies users when their daily app usage exceeds a certain threshold and allows them to monitor and limit it. Additionally, there are tools to pause, snooze, restrict, and unfollow pages, groups, and people to help further reduce engagement with addictive or otherwise unwanted content. (Also Read: PRICE DROP ALERT! iPhone 12 cost reduced from Rs 59,900 to Rs 34,999; Check Flipkart and Amazon discount offers)

Here's a step-by-step guide to enable Quiet mode on Instagram:

- Open Instagram

- Click on the profile icon

- Click on the menu icon available in the corner of the interface

- Click on the settings option

- Click on the notification option

- Turn on the setting

Now your setting is enabled.