close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Election Commission

Verify, change your Voter ID details via EC's android app – Here's how you can do it

The Election Commission's Voter App has made it very easy and systematic for users so that they change the details like their name correction, address correction etc.

Verify, change your Voter ID details via EC&#039;s android app – Here&#039;s how you can do it

New Delhi: Changing the details of your Voter ID is now literally available at the tip of your finger.

The Election Commission's Voter App has made it very easy and systematic for users so that they change the details like their name correction, address correction etc. The process also gets done at a very fast pace and you can do the necessary changes without having to visit the poll body office.

Here is a step by step guide on how you can use the Election Commission's Voter App and make necessary changes in your Voter ID details.

Download the Voter's Helpline app by Election Commission of India

Click the Voter's Helpline Thumbnail

At Electoral Search, you  can use three options. Select 'Search by Barcode' to scan the barcode at your Voter ID card, You can 'Search By Details' by punching your personal details. Alternatively, you can also search by your EPIC number mentioned at your voter ID card.

Once you have chosen your respective option, you will be able to see the search result and the area where you need correction.

If you need any correction, just choose the action-bar on top of the search result. You will be directed to a correction form page.

Use the correction form to punch in all the required changes you want to make in your voters ID card and submit.

All the changes that you want to see in your Voter ID card will reflect shortly.

 

Tags:
Election CommissionVoter IDVoter App
Next
Story

WhatsApp quietly rolls out tool to share status on Facebook

Must Watch

PT21M16S

PM Modi, Trump raises the issue of terror at 'Howdy, Modi' event in Houston