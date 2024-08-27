Vivo T3 Pro 5G Launched In India With AI Photo Enhancer Under Rs 30,000; Check Specs, Bank Offer

Vivo T3 Pro 5G India Launch: Chinese smartphone brand Vivo has launched its latest budget-friendly Vivo T3 Pro smartphone in India. The newly launched smartphone is offered in Emerald Green and Sandstone Orange colour options.

The Vivo T3 Pro smartphone comes in 8GB RAM+128GB and 8 GB RAM+256GB storage model. Notably, the company has promised 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches with this phone. On the software front, the Vivo T3 Pro runs FunTouch OS 14 based on Android 14.

Vivo T3 Pro 5G Price And Bank Offer

The smartphone has been launched at Rs 24,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM+128GB storage. Meanwhile, the 8GB RAM +256GB storage priced at Rs 26,999. Consumers can purchase the Vivo T3 Pro 5G smartphone on September 3 at 12:00 PM via Flipkart. Vivo is offering an instant discount of Rs 3,000 for HDFC and ICICI Bank cards, and an exchange bonus as well. Adding further, there is an additional 5 per cent off on the Flipkart Axis Credit Card cashback offers.

Vivo T3 Pro 5G Specifications

The phone sports a 6.77-inch Full HD+ 3D curved AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits and up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC coupled with Adreno 720 GPU.

The phone houses a 5,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. On the optics front, the smartphone comes with a dual-camera setup at the back. It packs with a 50MP primary camera with OIS, EIS, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera at the back. For selfies and video chats, there is a 16MP shooter on the front.

The phone is equipped with an Aura Light for portrait shots that also works as a notifier for incoming calls and messages. The company also provides AI Photo Enhance for clearer images and AI Erase to remove unwanted objects.

On the security front, the IP64-rated Vivo T3 Pro 5G sports an in-display fingerprint sensor along with a dual stereo speakers and wet touch technology.