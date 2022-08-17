New Delhi: China-based smartphone maker Vivo has launched Vivo V25 Pro and its non-pro variant V25 today (August 17) in India as the latest smartphone in its Vivo V series. The features of the flagship device are a much-searched topic among the fans. As the phone has been launched, there will be a full stop to the rumours pouring among the users. Along with other unique features, the Vivo V25 Pro has a MediaTek dimensity processor, a curved display, and an interesting colour-changing design. As expected the flagship device comprises of triple back camera setup with a 64 MP main camera and a 32 MP selfie camera. The device works on Operating System 12.

Price of the Phone

The price for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Vivo V25 Pro in India is Rs 35,999. On the other side, the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model will cost Rs 39,999. The phone will be available in Pure Black and sailing Blue colours, and it features a rear panel made of colour-changing Flourite AG glass. The colour of the device can shift to a deep navy hue when the smartphone is exposed to sunshine or UV rays. The black colour of the phone does not have the option to alter colour. The sale of the phone will start on August 25.

Bank offers on Vivo V25 Pro

Customers who use HDFC Bank Cards and EMI transactions will immediately get a discount of Rs 3500. The promotion is available from August 17 until August 31, 2022. The bonus of Rs 3000 is also available to buyers with an exchange of an outdated phone. Combining the offer one can get this phone into Rs 29,499.

Specifications of Vivo V25 Pro

Vivo V25 Pro has a 6.56-inch 3D curved FHD+ resolution AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, and a maximum brightness of 1,300 nits. The phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 CPU, a 4,830mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging. The RAM expansion option on Vivo allows users to increase their RAM by an additional 8GB.

The Vivo V25 Pro has three cameras on the back: a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The device sports a 32-megapixel selfie camera.