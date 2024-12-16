Vodafone Idea Rolls Out 5G Services Across Select Indian Cities: Check Pricing For Prepaid And Postpaid Customers

Vi 5G Services In India: Vodafone Idea (Vi) has officially launched its 5G services in the Indian market. These services are initially available in 17 telecom circles across the country, arriving two years after Vi secured spectrum in the 5G auction alongside competitors Airtel and Jio.

While Airtel and Jio rolled out their 5G networks soon after the auction in 2022, Vi's entry into the 5G space comes much later. The new services are accessible to both prepaid and postpaid users, leveraging the 3.3GHz and 26GHz (mmWave) spectrum for deployment.

Vi 5G Services In Select Cities: Check Full List Here

State/Region City Location Rajasthan Jaipur Near Galaxy Cinema, Mansarovar Industrial Area, RIICO Haryana Karnal HSIIDC, Industrial Area, Sector-3 West Bengal Kolkata Sector V, Salt Lake Kerala Thrikkakara Kakkanad Uttar Pradesh (East) Lucknow Vibhuti Khand, Gomtinagar Uttar Pradesh (West) Agra Near J.P. Hotel, Fatehbad Road Madhya Pradesh Indore Electronic Complex, Pardeshipura Gujarat Ahmedabad Near Divya Bhaskar, Corporate Road, Makarba, Prahladnagar Andhra Pradesh Hyderabad Aida Upal, Ranga Reddy West Bengal Siliguri City Plaza Sevok Road Bihar Patna Anishabad Golamber Maharashtra Mumbai Worli, Marol Andheri East Karnataka Bengaluru Dairy Circle Punjab Jalandhar Kot Kalan Tamil Nadu Chennai Perungudi, Nesapakkam Maharashtra Pune Shivaji Nagar Delhi Delhi Okhla Industrial Area (Phase 2, India Gate, Pragati Maidan)

Vi 5G Services: Price And Plan

Vi 5G offers both prepaid and postpaid plans for users. For prepaid customers, a Rs 475 plan is required to access 5G services. On the other hand, postpaid users can enjoy 5G benefits with the REDX 1101 plan.

Vi 5G Services: Dual Spectrum Coverage Excluding Bihar

Vi has rolled out both the 3.3GHz and 26GHz mmWave spectrum bands in all the cities listed above, except for Bihar, where only the 3.3GHz spectrum is available. Currently, the 5G service is commercially accessible in select areas. Vi users in other cities can look forward to improved connectivity and faster internet speeds as the company continues to expand its network in the coming months.