हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Election Commission

Voter helpline contact centre: Get any voter details, lodge grievance on toll-free helpline number

Under this universal toll-free helpline number of Election Commission users can dial 1950 to connect directly to District Contact Centre.

Voter helpline contact centre: Get any voter details, lodge grievance on toll-free helpline number

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (EC) has launched various apps for citizens, candidate and political parties for effective conduct of elections.

One such useful tool for voters is the Voter helpline contact centre.

Under this universal toll-free helpline number of Election Commission users can dial 1950 to connect directly to District Contact Centre.

All Districts and CEO Office across all States and Union Territories have established Contact Centre to provide Information and register Feedback, Suggestions and Complaints.

The EC says that any user can call 1950 and obtain information about his Voter details in the electoral roll, check for the status of his enrollment application and also lodge grievance.

The EC has integrated use of smart technology by making the optimum use of smartphones and tablets, etc. With the use of various voter-friendly apps, which are customised as per the need of the voter, the Election Commission aims at bringing the latest technologies to use for further improvement of the overall efficiency of various Lok Sabha election activities.

Tags:
Election CommissionVoter helpline contact centreLok Sabha election 2019
Next
Story

Samadhan – Election Commission's single integrated web portal for lodging grievances

Must Watch

Watch top 10 news stories on Lok Sabha Elections 2019