New Delhi: Google has recently ventured into significant developments in artificial intelligence. One notable breakthrough is the newfound capability to create videos using simple commands. This achievement is attributed to their latest AI model, Lumiere which utilizes a diffusion model named Space-Time-U-Net.

This model examines the detailed aspects in a video and implements modifications. Google's AI model has the ability to generate short video clips using prompts, a functionality reminiscent of other image-generating AI models we've encountered in recent months. (Also Read: Bernard Arnault Returns As World's Richest Man As Musk Loses $18 Bn)

What sets Lumiere apart from other platforms is its unique ability not only to generate content but also to edit it. The remarkable aspect of Google's AI technology lies in its capacity to produce content that feels remarkably lifelike.For instance, you can sense the movement of a subject in water just as you would in reality. The key innovation for Google is STUNet which centers on movement based on timing. (Also Read: Ayodhya: US Firm Signs Agreement To Build Resort In Temple Town)

Lumiere hasn't made its way to the public just yet as internal tests are still ongoing to ensure the AI doesn't compromise a potentially successful product. Another advantage for Google is the versatility of this AI model allowing users to use it for image-to-video generation. This means you can animate specific parts of content or add a stylized touch. Lumiere essentially turns the world into your canvas offering a range of creative possibilities.

Google is holding back Lumiere from a widespread release due to concerns about potential misuse. The company is cautious about the global problem of generating fake content, a concern emphasized by Microsoft's Satya Nadella and others. Google acknowledges its responsibility to uphold the integrity of content produced by AI models.