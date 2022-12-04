What is Google Play Points? How to earn and use them in the app store - Check details

New Delhi: Google Play Points is a good incentive scheme by Google to provide points on purchases on Google Play store inlcuding in-app items. Users can earn up to 8x points during special points events. Once you earn substantial number of points, users can use those points for special items in games, or Google play credit.

How to Earn Play Points?

Users can start to earn 1 point for every Rs 5 spent on in–app purchases, apps, games, books, subscriptions, and more with Play. Moeover, users can earn up to 8x points during special events along with bonus points for trying featured apps and games.

How to use Play Points?

You can redeem these points for discounts and special items like characters, gems, and more in some of your favourite apps and game. For instance, you can use them in Clash of Clans’ in-game purchase.

It’s not limited to above-mentioned thing. You can even redeem points for Google Play Credit to use on anything, including games, apps, and books.

More level up provides more rewards

There are 4 levels including Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum. The higher your level, the more points you earn on everything you buy. Certain levels have access to weekly special prizes that get better with each level.

First stage, Bronze gives 1 point for every Rs 5 spent and up to 4x points in games during weekly events amd up to 2x on books during monthly events.

The second stage, Silver provides 1 point + 10% bonus for every Rs 5 spent. It also has weekly silver level prizes up to 10,000 points every week.

Third stage, Gold gives 20% bonus with up to 4x points during weekly and monthly events.

Final Stage, Platinum gives 40% bonus for every Rs 5 spent. It gives 4x and 5x points points for weekly and monthly events. And the special feature is the support of faster responses and dedicated agents.

You can join free

You have to add a payement method to start earning points. You can add a payment method by several options including credit/debit card, Paytm wallet, netbanking, and UPI.