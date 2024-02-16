New Delhi: ChatGPT maker OpenAI has gone another step further into generative AI by unveiling Sora -- an AI model that can create realistic and imaginative scenes from text instructions.

"Introducing Sora, our text-to-video model. Sora can create videos of up to 60 seconds featuring highly detailed scenes, complex camera motion, and multiple characters with vibrant emotions," tweeted OpenAI.

In the tweet video, Open AI demonstrates a short video that has been generated by AI using the "Prompt: “Beautiful, snowy Tokyo city is bustling. The camera moves through the bustling city street, following several people enjoying the beautiful snowy weather and shopping at nearby stalls. Gorgeous sakura petals are flying through the wind along with snowflakes.”

Introducing Sora, our text-to-video model.



Sora can create videos of up to 60 seconds featuring highly detailed scenes, complex camera motion, and multiple characters with vibrant emotions. https://t.co/7j2JN27M3W



Prompt: “Beautiful, snowy… pic.twitter.com/ruTEWn87vf — OpenAI (@OpenAI) February 15, 2024

OpenAI has said that Sora -- the text-to-video model --can generate videos up to a minute long while maintaining visual quality and adherence to the user’s prompt.

"In addition to being able to generate a video solely from text instructions, the model is able to take an existing still image and generate a video from it, animating the image’s contents with accuracy and attention to small detail. The model can also take an existing video and extend it or fill in missing frame," OpenAI said.