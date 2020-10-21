हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Whatsapp

WhatsApp for web may soon come with audio, video calling feature

When you receive a calls from WhatsApp Web, a pop up window will appear where you can accept or decline the incoming call.

WhatsApp for web may soon come with audio, video calling feature

New Delhi: In what could come as a major relief for those using the WhatsApp web version in greater use, the instant messaging app is working on bringing audio and video calling feature.

Spotted first by WABetaInfo, a fan website that tracks WhatsApp updates, the instant messaging app has provided details on 2.2043.7 update!

"WhatsApp is considering the idea to offer Voice and Video Calls in the next few weeks, even if the development is in a beta-stage," WABetaInfo said.

WABetaInfo has also given screenshots to show how the feature works. As per WABetaInfo, when you receive a calls from WhatsApp Web, a pop up window will appear where you can accept or decline the incoming call.

(Source: wabetainfo.com)

"When you call someone, WhatsApp will show another type of window, it’s smaller and it includes the status of the call," it wrote. The feature supports Group Voice and Video calls as well.

Meanwhile, the Facebook-owned app has doubled the number of participants in a video or voice call from four to eight people at a time on its platform. To access the new limit on WhatsApp calls, all participants in a call need to update to the latest version of WhatsApp available on iPhone or Android.

