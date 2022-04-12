हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
WhatsApp likely to roll out new drawing tool features

The blur tool was already available on WhatsApp for iOS, so what`s new is the interface of the drawing editor when using these new drawing tools.

WhatsApp likely to roll out new drawing tool features

New Delhi: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is likely to roll out a new drawing tool features for its users.

According to WABetaInfo, the company is releasing new drawing tools to some people on WhatsApp beta for iOS.

"WhatsApp is rolling out this feature to some beta testers. More activations are planned at a later date after installing a future update," the report said.

"In the article about the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.3.5 update, we explained that WhatsApp is planning to introduce three new drawing tools: two new pencils and a blur tool," it added.

This new interface for the drawing editor is available to some beta testers and more activations are planned at a later date.

This is also coming on WhatsApp beta for Android to some people and a new changelog will be available when more users will receive the feature.

Recently, a report said that WhatsApp is now releasing a feature that lets its users understand when a document is fully downloaded on their devices or uploaded to their servers.

After testing the ability to share media files up to 2GB in size to some users in Argentina -- and which is still limited to those people, the messaging platform is rolling out the new feature to some beta testers, the report had said.

