WhatsApp May Soon Launch In-App Message Translations And Voice Transcriptions Feature; Details Here

New Delhi: Meta-owned WhatsApp is testing a cutting-edge feature that enables users to translate messages into different languages using different language packs, as per WABetaInfo. WhatsApp users will first need to download language packs to utilize this feature, starting with English and Hindi.

Adding further, languages are expected to be added in the future. This feature integrates seamlessly within chats, enabling users to translate messages without leaving the app.

The much-anticipated feature will instantly translate messages during conversations, which will ensure a smooth communication flow, making it easier for users to understand and respond in real-time.

WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.15.9: what's new?



WhatsApp is working on a feature to translate all chat messages, and it will be available in a future update!https://t.co/Nz2qabck6K pic.twitter.com/EPD9DRPyo1 — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) July 12, 2024

However, this translation feature is currently available to a select group of Android beta testers and can be found in app update version 2.24.15.8, according to WABetaInfo. It is speculated that this feature might leverage Google's live translation technology, allowing users to seamlessly translate messages in real time.

Moreover, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to transcribe voice notes into text. The anticipated feature is likely to enhance the accessibility and convenience for those who prefer reading text over listening to voice messages.

The feature is currently being tested with a small group of beta users in certain countries who have downloaded the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update from the Google Play Store.

The transcribe voice feature is likely to enable users to choose from languages like English, Russian, Spanish, Portuguese (Brazil), and Hindi, with the possibility of more languages being added later on.