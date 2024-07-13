Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2766121
NewsTechnology
WHATSAPP

WhatsApp May Soon Launch In-App Message Translations And Voice Transcriptions Feature; Details Here

WhatsApp's much-anticipated feature will instantly translate messages during conversations, ensuring a smooth communication flow and making it easier for users to understand and respond in real-time.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Jul 13, 2024, 01:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

WhatsApp May Soon Launch In-App Message Translations And Voice Transcriptions Feature; Details Here Image Credit: @WABetaInfo/X

New Delhi: Meta-owned WhatsApp is testing a cutting-edge feature that enables users to translate messages into different languages using different language packs, as per WABetaInfo. WhatsApp users will first need to download language packs to utilize this feature, starting with English and Hindi.

Adding further, languages are expected to be added in the future. This feature integrates seamlessly within chats, enabling users to translate messages without leaving the app. 

The much-anticipated feature will instantly translate messages during conversations, which will ensure a smooth communication flow, making it easier for users to understand and respond in real-time.

However, this translation feature is currently available to a select group of Android beta testers and can be found in app update version 2.24.15.8, according to WABetaInfo. It is speculated that this feature might leverage Google's live translation technology, allowing users to seamlessly translate messages in real time.

Moreover, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to transcribe voice notes into text. The anticipated feature is likely to enhance the accessibility and convenience for those who prefer reading text over listening to voice messages.

The feature is currently being tested with a small group of beta users in certain countries who have downloaded the latest WhatsApp beta for Android update from the Google Play Store.

The transcribe voice feature is likely to enable users to choose from languages like English, Russian, Spanish, Portuguese (Brazil), and Hindi, with the possibility of more languages being added later on.    

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Kailash Yatra Halted due to rain
DNA Video
DNA: Who is IAS Pooja Khedkar?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Disaster' coming in Uttarakhand?
DNA Video
DNA: Sunita Williams' press conference from space
DNA Video
DNA: UPI growing rapidly in villages
DNA Video
DNA: Abdullah finds terrorists 'helpless'?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report from Delhi School
DNA Video
DNA: Will Muslims become 'majority' in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Muslim women entitled to alimony on divorce -SC
DNA Video
DNA: Kejriwal ‘kingpin’ in excise policy case!