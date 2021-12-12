WhatsApp Payments: Lost your UPI PIN? Here’s what you should do

New Delhi: WhatsApp is one of the most popular chatting and messaging apps on the market. Users can use WhatsApp Payments to send money to their contacts in addition to talking and exchanging photos, audios, and other media. The WhatsApp Payments app allows users to send money to others using WhatsApp. To enable bank-to-bank money transfer while utilising WhatsApp Payments, you'll need a Unified Payment Interface (UPI). UPI (Unified Payments Interface) is a national payment system designed by the NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India) that is supported by the majority of India's major banks.

Your bank account information is identified by WhatsApp using the phone number linked with your account. You should also be aware that your UPI PIN is a four- or six-digit number that you must input before making any payment. Your personal UPI PIN protects every payment you make and should not be shared with anyone else. You will not be required to create a new UPI PIN in WhatsApp if you already have one for your bank account.

If you don't remember your WhatsApp Payments UPI PIN, you can update it or create a new one. You can do so by following the steps outlined below:

Android Users:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and select More options from the menu.

Step 2: Select the bank account from the Payments menu.

Step 3: Tap Change UPI PIN or Forgot UPI PIN to change your UPI PIN..

Step 4: If you choose Forgot UPI PIN, hit CONTINUE, then enter the debit card number's last six digits and the expiration date. It's worth noting that some banks may require you to submit the CVV number here.

Step 5: Enter the existing UPI PIN, a new UPI PIN, and confirm the new UPI PIN if you selected Change UPI PIN.

iPhone Users

Step 1: After that, go to WhatsApp Settings and select Payments..

Step 2: Change UPI PIN or Forgot UPI PIN by tapping the bank account.

Enter the last six digits of your debit card number and the expiration date if you chose Forgot UPI PIN. Enter the existing UPI PIN, a new UPI PIN, and confirm the new UPI PIN if you chose Change UPI PIN.

