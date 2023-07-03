trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2630182
NewsTechnology
WHATSAPP

WhatsApp Rolling Out Feature To Let Users Send High-Quality Videos On iOS Beta

This feature is not available when sharing videos through status updates. The platform is also rolling out additional enhancements regarding profile icons within group chats.

Last Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 03:01 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

WhatsApp Rolling Out Feature To Let Users Send High-Quality Videos On iOS Beta

San Francisco: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature on iOS beta, which allows users to send high-quality videos.

While this feature preserves video dimensions, minor compression will still be applied to the video, thus sending videos in their original quality is not possible, reportsWABetaInfo.

The default option will always be 'Standard quality' for all videos, therefore, users have to select the high-quality option every time they want to send a video with better quality.

cre Trending Stories

A tag will be added to the message bubble when sending a video with the high-quality option to inform the recipient that the video is sent using this feature.

This feature is not available when sharing videos through status updates. The platform is also rolling out additional enhancements regarding profile icons within group chats.

Particularly, the profile pictures of contacts whose thumbnails are missing or hidden have been updated.

The initials of each group member's name appear on these thumbnails now.

This enhancement is expected to make it easier for other participants in the conversation to instantly recognise the individual represented by the thumbnail.

The ability to send high-quality videos, along with enhancements for profile icons within group chats, is currently available to some beta testers that install the latest version of WhatsApp beta for iOS, the report said.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad