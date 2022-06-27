New Delhi: WhatsApp is becoming more than just a messaging service. Female WhatsApp users can now track their menstrual cycle. Sirona, a feminine hygiene company, has created India's first period tracker for WhatsApp. Users can track their periods by texting "Hi" to the Sirona WhatsApp Business Account at 9718866644.

"Technology has the capacity to change menstruators' lives, and we're using it to build a better environment and community for them to connect and thrive." "We harness the power of AI and intuitive technology to provide ease of access to our consumers via WhatsApp, which has become a vital part of our lives," said Deep Bajaj, Co-founder and CEO of Sirona Hygiene Pvt. Ltd, of the collaboration with WhatsApp.

According to Sirona's press announcement, the period tracking application can be used to track three goals: track periods, conceive, and avoid pregnancy. Users will be asked to provide information about their periods and previous periods, and the chatbot will keep a record and share reminders and forthcoming cycle dates based on the user's goals. The WhatsApp Business Platform is used to build the period tracker. It is powered by an intuitive chatbot interface, which makes the user experience smooth and entertaining.

Sirona also comes with a separate app that provides menstruators with a complete ecosystem for menstrual health and hygiene. The software also includes a period tracker. It is also an open forum for posting stories, questions, and answers, giving our Sisterhood a central location to connect and exchange. The Sirona app intends to provide education, awareness, and usefulness while also making menstrual hygiene available on the go."

Here’s how to track their menstrual cycle on WhatsApp: