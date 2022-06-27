New Delhi: Are you planning to buy an iPhone 12? It's good news for you as Apple iStore has rolled out discounts on iPhone 12. What makes this deal more attractive is the fact that it will be available at a cheaper price than iPhone SE 3. The iPhone 12 has a reputation of high camera performance and some other amazing features. If you have actually made up your mind, then this is actually one of the best deals to grab. However, it is important to note that the entire discount will not only be available on iStore but you need to exchange old smartphones along with other cashback offers from selected bank cards. Here’s what you need to know about the price breakup:

The premium iPhone seller iStore is selling iPhone 12 (64GB) at a surprising price of Rs 39,900 that is coupled with Rs 5,000 discount, a cashback of Rs 3,000 and an exchange value of Rs 18,000. This exchange value is on iPhone XR (64GB) in good condition. However, you can avail the same value with other smartphones as well. It may depend on the model and working conditions of the phone. Read More: Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, 27 June: Check website, steps to redeem

Post the calculations of discounts, the current price of iPhone 12 stands at Rs 39,900 which is less than iPhone SE 3 that costs Rs 43,900. This discount is available at different storage variants of iPhone 12 as well. To be specific, iPhone 12 (128GB) is priced at Rs 44,900 and 256GB is available at Rs 54,900. The iPhone 12(64GB)’s actual price is Rs 65,900. Read More: iPhone 13 mini, 12 mini selling at discount! Here’s how to buy Apple smartphones at amazing prices

Besides iPhone 12, there are attractive discounts on iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone SE 3 and iPhone 13 mini.

In terms of features, iPhone 12 is equipped with a 6.1 inch OLED screen and it also offers IP68 technology which means it is water and dust particles resistant. The smartphone comes with a 12MP and 12MP rear lens featuring dual LED flash and a front camera of 12MP. The smartphone is powered by A14 bionic chipset with 2815 mAH battery capacity.