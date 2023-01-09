topStoriesenglish
NewsTechnology
WHATSAPP

WhatsApp's new feature to allow transfer data on Android

According to WABetaInfo, the company will bring the new feature to a future update of the app as it is in the developing stage.

Last Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 04:04 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

WhatsApp's new feature to allow transfer data on Android

San Francisco: Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature called -- 'Chat Transfer', which will allow users to transfer their data from one Android device to another using a local network.

According to WABetaInfo, the company will bring the new feature to a future update of the app as it is in the developing stage.

With this feature, users will be able to transfer chat history to a new device by scanning the QR code.

It will eliminate the need for Google Drive, so users will no longer have to back up their chat data to the cloud service if they want to transfer the chats from one device to another, said the report.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp also launched a proxy support for users all over the world, like millions of people in Iran and elsewhere who continue to be denied the right to communicate freely and privately.

Choosing a proxy will enable them to connect to WhatsApp through servers set up by volunteers and organisations around the world dedicated to helping people communicate freely.

"We are making it easier for anyone to connect to WhatsApp using a proxy. So when a connection to WhatsApp is blocked, people have the power to restore access," said Will Cathcart, Head of WhatsApp.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?
DNA Video
DNA: When the hottest day ever recorded in Antarctica in 1974
DNA Video
DNA: 'Postmortem' of police's theory in Kanjhawala case
DNA Video
DNA: Who set up a settlement on railway land in Haldwani?