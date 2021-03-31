हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Xiaomi

Xiaomi announces new logo, Twitterati reacts with hilarious memes

Xiaomi said that this new branding aims to further strengthen the company’s foothold in the premium market, while raising brand awareness with its audiences through its new dynamic logo.  

Xiaomi announces new logo, Twitterati reacts with hilarious memes

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has announced a new logo with refreshed new corporate visual identity, fusing oriental philosophy with the design concept of “Alive”.

Xiaomi said that this new branding aims to further strengthen the company’s foothold in the premium market, while raising brand awareness with its audiences through its new dynamic logo.

"Xiaomi’s brand new logo was designed by a world-renowned designer, professor of Musashino Art University and the President of the Nippon Design Center (NDC), Kenya HARA. Adopting a softer, rounder contour on the corners of the previously squared logo, along with redesigned “MI” typography, the new logo is now more aesthetically pleasing. Corporate color remains orange to continue to convey the liveliness and youthfulness of Xiaomi. Black and silver will also be used as supplemental colors to accommodate high-end product line applications," the company wrote in a blog.

Meanwhile, Twitterati had a gala time, sharing memes and hilarious tweets after the logo was made official.

 

 

 

 

 

Xiaomi’s brand new logo was designed by a world-renowned designer, professor of Musashino Art University and the President of the Nippon Design Center (NDC), Kenya HARA. 

"Xiaomi adopts a new dynamic logo format for the first time, disrupting the traditional rules of brand logo usage of the past. The new logo is not fixed at the four corners of the square, instead, it adapts to content and is placed at the most suitable position. The new dynamic logo further embraces the philosophical thinking, making the logo truly come “Alive”," the Xiaomi blog added.

 

