Xiaomi may hide the front camera in its next Mi flagship smartphone

Xiaomi might come up with a smartphone after the Mi 11 Ultra which will not have any front camera. If rumours are to be believed, Chinese smartphone maker seems to be working on a new flagship that could outdo the Ultras and Maxes of the phone world with next-gen technology.

Xiaomi is said to be testing the under-display camera technology and it further plans to implement that in its upcoming smartphone. Besides that, this phone is also expected to feature a UWB chip that will further help with tracking nearby devices.

This piece of information is rumoured to be from tipster Digital Chat Station which further revealed that the phone is said to come with almost the same feature as that of Mi 11 Ultra but at an expensive price. Meanwhile, another report suggests that this could be more of a successor to the Mi 10T series instead of a Mi 11 Ultra successor.

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G

In 2020, Xiaomi revealed a concept Mi 10 flagship which comes with a hidden camera and the display seems to have done a fairly decent job as it hides the camera’s location while keeping the image quality as good as a regular selfie camera.

This UWB technology has been there since 2019 in the Apple iPhone 11 series and the AirTag and the Samsung galaxy SmartTag use this UWB chip to be located by a phone precisely in space.

