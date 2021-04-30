Xiaomi teases Redmi Note 10S India launch with distinctive packaging

After teasing for weeks with the speculated launch of its Redmi Note 10S, Xiaomi has now come up with an official social media teaser suggesting that the smartphone rollout is around the corner. Redmi Note 10S is another edition of the Redmi Note 10 series, which is apparently selling like hot cakes in Indian markets.

Xiaomi also revealed the packaging box design with the official social media teaser. The company refrained from revealing the name of the device in the short teaser. However, there were small pieces of evidence that the device is none other than the Redmi Note 10S.

Speculated features of Redmi Note 10S

The teaser suggests that the Redmi Note 10S is likely to come with a 120Hz display along with a 64-megapixel camera. The OS is expected to be packed with MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11, and will come with an impressive battery and a Hi-Res audio certificate. The smartphone might launch in three colours: blue, white and black.

Moreover, the smartphone may come with a MediaTek Helio G95 chip, instead of the Snapdragon 678, which powered Redmi Note 10. Realme 7 and Realme Narzo 20 Pro also use the same chipset. Xiaomi might give customers an option to choose from different variants based on RAM and storage. It’s likely that the top-end smartphone in the series will come with 8GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

Expected price of Redmi Note 10S

Since Redmi Note 10S appears to be an upgraded version of the Note 10, it’s very likely that Xiaomi might charge more for the upcoming variant. The prices could start from Rs 13,000 for the base model.