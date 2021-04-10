Xiaomi to launch Mi 11 Ultra along with other phones on April 23

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is planning to launch its Mi 11 Ultra in India on April 23. Xiaomi’s Mi 11 series will have a total of five phones including Mi 11, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11i and Mi 11 Lite.

As per the teaser of Xiaomi’s global VP Manu Kumar Jain, the company is looking to bring in more Mi 11 phones but the confirmation for launch is Mi 11 Ultra for now.

In a tweet, Jain said that Snapdragon 888 is coming “on not 1, but many Mi phones.” He further mentioned that April 23 will be the launch date of the “Mi 11 Series” further adding to the speculation that more Mi 11 phones will launch that day.

The confirmed Mi 11 Ultra is equipped with a 1.1-inch AMOLED Always On display at the back and a viewfinder for the rear camera, call notifications, time, battery level, and more. It will feature a 6.81-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED display upfront with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

In terms of storage, Mi 11 Ultra comes with 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB, and internal storage of 256GB of RAM and packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging, 67W wireless charging and 10W reverse charging.

