Xiaomi’s most expensive phone ever! Mi 11 Ultra to cost Rs 70,000 in India

Mi 11 Ultra is equipped with a secondary 1.1-inch AMOLED Always On display at the back and has a 6.81-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED display upfront with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.  Reportedly, Mi 11 Ultra will be sold at  Rs 70,000 in India.

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi’s upcoming Mi 11 Ultra smartphone will reportedly be the most expensive phone the company has ever launched in India. This smartphone will launch on April 23 and comes with an AMOLED display, Snapdragon 888 processor, and up to 16GB of RAM. 

Reportedly, Mi 11 Ultra will be sold at  Rs 70,000 in India and it comes in the price range of other smartphones like the OnePlus 9 Pro, Galaxy S21 series, and iPhone 12 series.

In China, Mi 11 Ultra is priced at CNY 5,999 ( Rs 67,000 approx) for the base model.

Mi 11 Ultra is equipped with a secondary 1.1-inch AMOLED Always On display at the back and has a 6.81-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED display upfront with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.

In terms of storage, the smartphone comes with three RAM options of 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB, and internal storage of 256GB. Mi 11 Ultra packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging, 67W wireless charging and 10W reverse charging.

 

Xiaomi Mi 11 UltraMi 11 Ultra featuresMi 11 Ultra priceMi 11 ultra launch
