YouTube

YouTube cancels its annual 'Rewind' celebration for 2020

New Delhi: YouTube has announced that it will not organise its annual end-of-year 'Rewind' celebratory recap video this year.

The company in a statement acknowledged that "2020 has been different," adding that "it doesn't feel right to carry on as if it weren't."

"We know that so much of the good that did happen in 2020 was created by all of you. You have found ways to lift people up, help them cope, and make them laugh. You made a hard year genuinely better," the company elaborated.

The initial reaction to the news was mostly supportive, with large creators backing the call.

There is, of course, disagreement out there as some creators, like JerryRigEverything, making the case that there are "plenty of things to be positive about."

YouTube creators debuted in 2010 and has been ongoing annually for almost a decade.

In 2019, the Rewind video honored the platform's record-breaking creators and videos in beauty, music, dancing and more.

In 2018, YouTube turned their year-end roundup into a full-blown short film, with cameos from Will Smith, Marshmello and more.

