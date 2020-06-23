Google introduces fact-check label to images in Search –Here’s how it works

New Delhi: Search engine giant Google has introduced fact-check label to its images in search to help users concerning the veracity of the images.

“We are surfacing fact check information in Google Images globally to help people navigate these issues and make more informed judgments about what they see on the web. This builds on the fact check features in Search and News, which people come across billions of times per year,” Harris Cohen, Group Product Manager, Search wrote in the Google blog on Monday.

Here is how the fact-check label works

When you search on Google Images, you may see a "Fact Check" label under the thumbnail image results.



Once you tap one of these results to view the image in a larger format, you’ll see a summary of the fact check that appears on the underlying web page.



These labels may appear both for fact check articles about specific images and for fact check articles that include an image in the story.

Fact check labels appear on results that come from independent, authoritative sources on the web that meet our criteria, Google said.

“These sources rely on ClaimReview, an open method used by publishers to indicate fact check content to search engines. We already highlight fact checks on Search and in Google News to make this content easy to discover. YouTube also leverages ClaimReview to surface fact check information panels in Brazil, India and the U.S. The full fact check library can be accessed through a dedicated search tool and an open API,” Google said.