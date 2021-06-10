Abhijeet Bhattacharya claims Indian Idol controversy was 'blown out of proportion', says he spoke to Amit Kumar

New Delhi: After the controversy caused by Kishore Kumar's son Amit Kumar's derogatory comments on Indian Idol 12 after he appeared on the show as a guest, veteran singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya recently gave his opinion on the same in an interview with an entertainment portal.

Taking about Amit Kumar's comments, he told Peeping Moon, "There is no controversy. I spoke to Amit Kumar ji after the incident. Firstly, he didn't say the statement on camera. It was neither a video nor audio. People trusted what print media told them. It was blown out of proportion unnecessarily".

Bhattacharya, who featured in a recent episode of the show, also praised the contestants and stated that the singers are immensely talented.

"They took me back to the '90s. They have to present something new every weekend. Every episode has a different theme, songs and they have to mould themselves according to it. They are singing different songs belonging to different genres. It is very difficult," he added.

For the unversed, Abhijeet was speaking on the controversy sparked by Amit Kumar's comments on an Indian Idol episode dedicated to his father, Kishore Kumar.

In May, Amit Kumar was asked to comment on the flak Indian Idol 12 judges Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya received for that episode which the fans deemed as an 'below-average episode'. He said to ETimes, "Haan, mujhe malum hai. I didn't enjoy the episode at all."

Amit Kumar further said, "Okay, frankly, I wanted to stop the episode. Do you know there was a programme K for Kishore and it came to an end after some time? Who ended it? I asked them to wind up. I told them to stop the nonsense as it was going haywire and boring."

Currently, Indian Idol is in its twelfth season and is hosted by Aditya Narayan. It is being judged by Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya.