Mini Mathur not to make a comeback on Indian Idol, says “can’t handle a toddler again”

Recently, during an “Ask me anything" segment on Instagram, one of Mini Mathur's fans asked her whether she wants to make a comeback as the host of the Indian Idol show or not. Mini straight away gave a thumbs down on her returning to the show.

New Delhi: Mini Mathur, who is a popular face of the Television industry has ruled the sets of Indian Idol as a host for several years. She hosted the show right from the beginning of season one to six, and was one of the most-loved hosts of all times.

Recently, during an “Ask me anything" segment on Instagram, one of her fans asked her whether she wants to make a comeback as the host of the show or not.

The actress, who is known for not mincing her words, straight away gave a thumbs down on her returning to the show.

Expressing her views, she said, “Gave birth to it, turned it into an adult and let it fly. Can’t be handling a toddler again.”

She said this, during the Q&A section, when one of her fans asked, "Given a chance, would you host Indian Idol now?”

Mini

Currently, Indian Idol is in its twelfth season and is hosted by Aditya Narayan. 

Indian Idol was India’s first reality show and it became a huge hit over the years.

