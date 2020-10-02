हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ali Fazal aka Gudda bhaiya fires bullets, shows his fiery side in latest Mirzapur 2 promo - Watch

New Delhi: The highly anticipated web series 'Mirzapur 2' is about to kick-off on Amazon Prime Video. The makers have dropped a new promo today featuring Guddu Bhaiya aka Ali Fazal in the revenge mode. 

With full of vengeance, Guddu Bhaiya is all set to turn on take revenge from the goons of Mirzapur, promising the second session to be deadlier.

Watch it here:

The much-awaited trailer of Mirzapur Season 2 will be unveiled on October 6, 2020. The show features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Divyenndu, and Rasika Duggal, Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Isha Talwar, Amit Sial and Anjum Sharma among others. Mirzapur Season 2 is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Media and Entertainment.

Mirzapur 2 is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Mihir Desai. It has been created by  Puneet Krishna while the executive producers are Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. 

Mirzapur 2 is all set to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on October 23, 2020.

 

