Aly Goni

Aly Goni opens up on weight gain due to COVID medication, here's when he will start new projects!

The actor is all set for the wedding of his close friend and Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Rahul Vaidya to Disha Parmar. 

Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Aly Goni, who was last seen in Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 14 is in no hurry to sign a new project. The actor reveals that he plans to get ‘back in shape’ before embarking on a new project.

“I am not taking up anything at the moment. Recently, when I had tested positive for COVID-19, my fitness levels went for a toss. I will take up any new projects only after getting back in shape. Once that happens, I will consider projects which offer me engaging scripts as for me content is king,” Aly told ETimes.

Aly divulges that when he contracted COVID-19, he was put on steroid medicines and this has led to him gaining weight.

“I had put on weight as I was put on steroids for my lungs. However, now I’m cautious and taking care of my diet and working out,” shares Aly.

The actor is all set for the wedding of his close friend and Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Rahul Vaidya to Disha Parmar. Aly is waiting for the wedding festivities to get over to focus more on his workout regime.

“I will bring in more variations in my workouts after my friend Rahul’s (Vaidya) wedding to get my fitness goals on track,” says Aly.

Aly has been part of shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India.

