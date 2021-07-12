'Don’t you dare drag my family': Aly Goni slams trolls for abusing his sister, goes off Twitter

New Delhi: TV actor and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni recently took a break from Twitter after he came across abusive and nasty comments about his sister. The actor was furious at the negativity towards his family member and said this isn't something he can ignore. Goni also mentioned that he was so furious that he wanted to delete his Twitter account.

He wrote on Twitter, "Saw some accounts abusing my sister and saying negative things.. I use to ignore things.. but this is something I can’t ignore. Bloody don’t u dare drag my family here… I m so angry right now I might delete my account.. hell with this."

Check out his tweet:

Saw some accounts abusing my sister and saying negative things.. I use to ignore things.. but this is something I can’t ignore. Bloody don’t u dare drag my family here… I m so angry right now I might delete my account.. hell with this — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) July 11, 2021

Later, he announced to his followers that he will be taking a break from Twitter for a while. He wrote, "I m going off Twitter for a while… lots of love to my people, peace out."

I m going off Twitter for a while… lots of love to my people peace out — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) July 11, 2021

Fans were quite supportive of his decision and shared their own experiences about dealing with toxicity and hate on the social media platform.

Incidentally, Aly's ladylove Jasmin Bhasin also tweeted on the topic and requested her followers to spread positivity and be calm. She expressed that people shouldn't engage in toxicity and let it die on its own.

She wrote, "I am neither blaming anyone nor misunderstanding anyone. Just requesting you all to stay positive and calm. When we don’t respond to toxicity, it dies itself. If you love me you’ll spread love, just love."

The lovebirds Jasmin and Aly began their romantic relationship during their time in the Bigg Boss 14 house.

They were best friends before the show but they saw a change in their dynamic on the show. The duo was often spotted discussing the possibility of love with each other and taking things forward.

On the work front, Jasmin was last seen in a music video for the song 'Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega' sung by Vishal Mishra along with her beau Aly Goni, The video was released in April 27 and fans really enjoyed their collaboration.