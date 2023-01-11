BB 16: Netizens cannot keep calm as Shiv's Aai shower love on Shalin, call it the most 'Awwwdorable moment'

New Delhi: With the family week on, Bigg Boss is high on emotions & there are some really heart-melting moments on the show. So far Farah came in to support Sajid, Shiv and Stan had their mother come in, Priyanka and Archana were surprised to see their younger brothers come in for the family week. There were some tears and a lot of laughter too.

But what netizens are commenting on is the unique & emotional conversation between Shalin & Shiv's mother. Shalin & Shiv have had a cordial relationship right from Day 1. During his arguments with Stan, Shalin was all alone while Shiv chose to always stick to Stan but that didn't affect their camaraderie.

Shiv on many occasions has also commented that Shalin is a complete package on the show but at the same time bad-mouthed him for his friendship with Tina. Now that Tina has been exposed, Shalin has won over everyone's love.

Shiv's Aai (mother) went the extra mile to make Shalin feel loved and their conversation was beautiful where she almost sounded like Shalin's mother giving him the right advice. She also told the Mandali to give Shalin a fair chance at captaincy to prove himself.

While Bigg Boss announced that Archana's brother was hogging the limelight, but online the fans can't stop talking about Shalin and Shiv's mother, also the way Shalin reciprocated.

He also won over the hearts of MC Stan fans when he held his ears in front of MC's mom and apologised for using cuss words.