close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain

'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', July 24, preview: Will Tiwari and Vibhuti learn their lesson?

 Tiwari goes to Anita’s house where she is eating dinner. She tells him that he should not skip meals. Tiwari expects her to give him some food but Anita eats it all herself.

&#039;Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain&#039;, July 24, preview: Will Tiwari and Vibhuti learn their lesson?
Image Courtesy: Zee5

In Tuesday's episode of 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', Angoori feels bad as Tiwari is asked to leave the house by Amma. However, Anita says that their husbands need to learn a lesson. They start seraching for their husbands and find out that they are eating at a langar. Vibhuti feels embarrassed when he finds out the langar was funded by Anita's friend, Minal. Therefore, he asks his friend Prem for a job, but gets rejected. Tiwari, on the other hand, seeks help from Saxena, but is refused. Tika, Tilu and Malkhan get a job that makes them do suspicious things.

Catch a sneak-peek of the next episode here.

In tonight's episode, Angoori asks Vibhuti to go out and find some work. Vibhuti says that he only needs some rotis. Angoori gives Vibhuti a crisp burnt roti leftover from her food. Vibhuti expects more but he decides to make do. Tiwari goes to Anita’s house where she is eating dinner. She tells him that he should not skip meals. Tiwari expects her to give him some food but Anita eats it all herself. Will Tiwari and Vibhuti learn their lessons? Stay tuned to find out.

Watch the latest episodes of 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', now streaming on ZEE5.

Tags:
Bhabi Ji Ghar Par HainBhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain previewZee Tv serial updates
Next
Story

'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', July 23, recap: Vibhuti seeks help from Prem, Tiwari from Saxena

Must Watch

PT3M25S

Top 25: Watch top 25 news of the day