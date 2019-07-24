'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', July 24, preview: Will Tiwari and Vibhuti learn their lesson?

In Tuesday's episode of 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain', Angoori feels bad as Tiwari is asked to leave the house by Amma. However, Anita says that their husbands need to learn a lesson. They start seraching for their husbands and find out that they are eating at a langar. Vibhuti feels embarrassed when he finds out the langar was funded by Anita's friend, Minal. Therefore, he asks his friend Prem for a job, but gets rejected. Tiwari, on the other hand, seeks help from Saxena, but is refused. Tika, Tilu and Malkhan get a job that makes them do suspicious things.

In tonight's episode, Angoori asks Vibhuti to go out and find some work. Vibhuti says that he only needs some rotis. Angoori gives Vibhuti a crisp burnt roti leftover from her food. Vibhuti expects more but he decides to make do. Tiwari goes to Anita’s house where she is eating dinner. She tells him that he should not skip meals. Tiwari expects her to give him some food but Anita eats it all herself. Will Tiwari and Vibhuti learn their lessons? Stay tuned to find out.

