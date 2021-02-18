Bigg Boss 14 grand finale: Date, time, live streaming and where to watch

New Delhi: The big daddy of all reality shows 'Bigg Boss' will witness the grand finale of its season 14. In just three days, fans will get their winner of 'Bigg Boss 14'. Currently, there are 5 finalists inside the house namely Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Krishna Vaidya, Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant.

Bigg Boss 14 grand finale will be telecast live on Sunday, February 21, 2021.

Bigg Boss 14 LIVE STREAMING:

In case, you can't watch the show on television at a set time and are keen to watch every bit of the unedited stuff, you can watch it on VOOT APP and MX Player.

So, in case you miss out on the episode, rush to the above-mentioned platforms and view the show 24*7. You also get an option to watch unseen videos which are small chunks of interesting conversations between the inmates.

The show is hosted by Salman Khan and this Weekend Ka Vaar will give us our winner of 'Bigg Boss 14'.

So, who are you rooting for?