हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
bigg boss 14 grand finale

Bigg Boss 14 grand finale: Date, time, live streaming and where to watch

So, in case you miss out on the Bigg Boss 14 episode, rush to the above-mentioned platforms and view the show 24*7. You also get an option to watch unseen videos which are small chunks of interesting conversations between the inmates. 

Bigg Boss 14 grand finale: Date, time, live streaming and where to watch
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: The big daddy of all reality shows 'Bigg Boss' will witness the grand finale of its season 14. In just three days, fans will get their winner of 'Bigg Boss 14'. Currently, there are 5 finalists inside the house namely Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Krishna Vaidya, Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant. 

Bigg Boss 14 grand finale will be telecast live on Sunday, February 21, 2021. 

Bigg Boss 14 LIVE STREAMING:

In case, you can't watch the show on television at a set time and are keen to watch every bit of the unedited stuff, you can watch it on VOOT APP and MX Player. 

So, in case you miss out on the episode, rush to the above-mentioned platforms and view the show 24*7. You also get an option to watch unseen videos which are small chunks of interesting conversations between the inmates. 

The show is hosted by Salman Khan and this Weekend Ka Vaar will give us our winner of 'Bigg Boss 14'. 

So, who are you rooting for?

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
bigg boss 14 grand finalebigg boss 14 grand finale datebigg boss 14 grand finale 2021Salman Khanbigg boss 14 grand finale live streaming
Next
Story

Will he or won't he? Sunil Grover's comeback on Kapil Sharma's show

Must Watch

PT5M31S

Uttar Pradesh: Three girls found in an unconscious state in Unnao village