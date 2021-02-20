Bigg Boss 14: Rubina, Rahul, Aly, Rakhi Sawant, Nikki shed tears - Watch why

New Delhi: The big daddy of all reality shows on television, 'Bigg Boss 14' is nearing its season finale and the buzz around the winner is palpable. The Bigg Boss 14 grand finale will be telecast on February 21, 2021, and top 5 finalists Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Krishna Vaidya, Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant are vying for the trophy.

In the sneak-peek promo shared by 'Bigg Boss 14' on their social media handle, tonight's episode will show them watch their final journey. Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Krishna Vaidya, Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant shed tears upon watching it on the screens as Bigg Boss recalls their highs and lows.

Bigg Boss 14 grand finale will be telecast live on Sunday, February 21, 2021.

Fans are divided over winners name - TV star Rubina Dilaik and singer Rahul Vaidya have amassed a massive following online. The competition will be tough as votes will decide to lifts the coveted Bigg Boss 14 trophy this season.

The show is hosted by Salman Khan and this Weekend Ka Vaar will give us our winner of 'Bigg Boss 14'.