Bigg Boss 14 grand finale: Rubina Dilaik or Rahul Vaidya - Who will win this season?

New Delhi: The countdown to the finale of ‘Bigg Boss 14’ has begun. With five finalists entering the final episode, the excitement of fans is also increasing as the end nears.

Hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, the finale episode will air on Sunday (February 21). Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli will contend for the Bigg Boss trophy and prize money. Although there are five contenders, social media is divided between TV actress Rubina Dilaik and singer Rahul Vaidya. The fans of both the celebrities have started trending hashtags supporting their favourite celebrity.

Have a look at the 'Bigg Boss 14' finalists:

1. Rubina Dilaik

TV actress Rubina Dilaik has had a memorable journey in the Bigg Boss house. Often described by other housemates as ‘dominating’, Rubina’s game has brought her close to winning the trophy. Her co-contestant and husband Abhinav Shukla was her biggest support system in the show who recently got evicted from the house.

2. Rahul Vaidya

Singer Rahul Vaidya is one of the most popular contestants of the show with highest fan-following. He gained limelight after he became the second runner-up of season 1 of ‘Indian Idol’. Rahul always stood up for whatever he felt right and was liked by the majority of contestants. He and his girlfriend, actress Disha Parmar, were much loved by the fans in the show.

3. Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant entered the ‘Bigg Boss 14’ house mid-game as a Challenger. The actress-dancer earned the title of the entertainer in the show. She gained limelight and has courted controversies throughout her journey. It is to be seen if she will lift the Bigg Boss trophy .

4. Aly Goni

Aly Goni re-entered the 'Bigg Boss 14' house and has been playing the game pretty well. From being best friends to confessing their love for each other, Aly and co-contestant Jasmin Bhasin became one of the most liked couples of the season. Aly is a family man and the actor played a pretty simple game throughout the season.

5. Nikki Tamboli

Nikki Tamboli re-entered the show after her eviction in December, 2020. Nikki is an actress and model who is known for her film ‘Kanchana 3’. Nikki declined the Bigg Boss’ offer of Rs 6 lakh to leave to show before the finale. The actress will be seen contending for the Bigg Boss trophy.