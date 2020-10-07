Bigg Boss 14 promo: Pavitra Punia, Nikki Tamboli and other girls woo Sidharth Shukla with a sizzling dance - Watch

New Delhi: The contestants are all pepped-up inside the 'Bigg Boss 14' house and are slowly getting a grip of the game - all thanks to their Toofani seniors - Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan.

As part of a new task, the girls of the house - Pavitra Punia, Nikki Tamboli, Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik try to woo Sidharth Shukla with a sizzling dance. The official handle of Bigg Boss 13 winner posted a promo clip of what to expect tonight and we must say that it is super steaming. Take a look:

The 'Bigg Boss 14' grand premiere began on October 3, 2020. There are 11 contestants as of now on the show including Rubina Dilaik and husband Abhinav Kohli, Eijaz Khan, Nishant Singh, Jasmin Bhasin, Pavitra Punia, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Nikki Tamboli, Shehzad Deol, Sara Gurpal and Rahul Vaidya.

Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan are the 'BB Toofani seniors' who are regulating every move inside the Bigg Boss 14 house as of now.

