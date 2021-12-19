हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss 15: 'Brainless, insecure, jealous', Rashami Desai to ex-BFF Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee who entered Bigg Boss 15 as best friends are in a cold war after a huge falling out in course of the show.

Bigg Boss 15: &#039;Brainless, insecure, jealous&#039;, Rashami Desai to ex-BFF Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: The friendship is over and the claws are out as 'Bigg Boss 15' "VIPs" Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee get into a war of words during the `Weekend Ka Vaar` task given by host Salman Khan.

On Sunday, Salman played a little task with the housemates, where a carpet with thorns was placed in front of the contestants. In the task, they had to take a contestant`s name of whom they would like to be a thorn in their journey in the show.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

 

Rashami spoke about her "best friend" Devoleena: `Nihayati badtameez, badimaag, bewakoof`, insecure, jealous insaan hain. (She is an absolutely rude, brainless, stupid, insecure and jealous person)"

To which, Devoleena, who has been locked up in the `Bigg Boss` jail, said: "Tu khud ko kiyun describe kar rahi hai?"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

 

Then Nishant Bhatt too took a dig at Devoleena and shared that she has a lot of double standards in the house, to which Devoleena just made a face sitting in the jail.

The Sunday episode also saw a host of guests stepping into the show.

Govinda will be seen as a special guest and the housemates will be performing for him on his iconic numbers.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

 

Later, Salman and Govinda prank the housemates.

The `Partner` actors put ear mics on Tejasswi Prakash and Nishant and gave them instructions to prank other housemates.

