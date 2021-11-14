Bigg Boss 15 Day 43 written update: Salman Khan reveals Raqesh Bapat will NOT return to show!

New Delhi: In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15, the cast of 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' graced the stage and had fun banter with host Salman Khan. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh also went into the house and interacted with the housemates.

At the beginning of the episode, the dynamic duo Siddhant and Sharvari entered the house and played a game with the contestants. When they asked Umar Riaz who is the most wanted for being irritating, he said that Pratik Sehajpal.

This led to an ugly fight between Umar and Pratik and they almost got physical but Karan Kundrra got in between and stopped the two from hitting each other.

However, the two exchanged harsh fits of abuse leading to tension in the house.

When Neha Bhasin got involved in their fight, Tejasswi Prakash stepped in to defend Umar.

Later, Siddhant and Sharvari asked Vishal Kotian who was the most clueless contestant in the show. He stated that Jay Bhanushali is clueless and Simba Nagpal as well.

Nishant Bhat was asked who was the most surprising contestant to make it this far in the show. He stated that Rajiv Adatia was the most surprising contestant which left all housemates in splits.

Simba Nagpal was asked to choose a contestant who is a 'thaali ka baingan' and he chose Vishal Kotian.

Later, Salman Khan interacted with the contestants and asked Neha Bhasin why she had a problem with Karan Kundrra.

Karan stepped in and said that Neha called him a 'fattu' and that she had a problem with his laugh.

Neha explained that she was under the impression that Tejasswi and Karan thought that Shamita and she were too 'arrogant'.

Salman then talked to Umar Riaz about his outbursts in front of the guests. Umar also got reprimanded for throwing food in an angry fit. He apologised to Salman Khan and said he would not do it again.

In a fun twist, Rani Mukerji came and brightened up the stage and Salman's mood as well. Rani joked with Salman and asked him when he will have kids, Salman replied and said that they are on the way.

He also joked about how he could have kids during social distancing.

Rani, later, interacted with the housemates and asked them to choose who fits the description of Bunty and Babli in the Bigg Boss house. The most votes went to Tejasswi and Karan Kundrra.

At the end of the episode, Salman Khan revealed that Raqesh Bapat isn't coming back to the show which left Shamita in tears.

For more updates keep watching this space for all the Bigg Boss 15 updates.

Live TV